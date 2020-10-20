Matt Nagy balancing happiness and need for improvement after Bears’ 5-1 start

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after making an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest questions around the country with NFL fans and even some here in Chicago is just how much one should be excited about the Bears’ first six games of the season.

The team is 5-1 on the season and at the top of the NFC North alone as the league enters the seventh week of the season. Already the Bears are over halfway to their total of victories in 2019 and currently are undefeated against the NFC, which are all good things if the team hopes to squeeze into the playoffs.

Yet their tight victories in all five contests, whether against good or bad teams, has some wondering if this team can continue their winning ways into the late fall and winter. Their defense has shown the ability to do their part, but offensive inconsistency has kept some from getting carried away with optimism.

The Bears are presenting a unified message when it comes to their start, with coaches and players stressing the need to improve. Yet no one is discrediting what the team has done through the first six games and the fact they’ve won all but one of their contests.

That’s especially true for head coach Matt Nagy, who is known for his “glass half full” approach since taking over the job in January of 2018. He’s not going to be the one to take away the job of a strong start from his group.

“I believe there is something special here with these players and something special with the coaches,” said Nagy. “Even though it’s not that fantasy world that everybody wants on offense, it’s not that. What it is, it’s winning, it’s winning football, you know what I mean, and that’s pretty cool. That’s pretty cool when you think about it.

“So we’re gonna keep doing everything we can to win.”

Doing so continues to get a harder as the Bears’ schedule progresses into the second half of the season. The 4-2 Rams are next on Monday Night Football with the New Orleans Saints coming to Soldier Field on November 1st. On the following Sunday, the Bears will travel to face the Titans in Nashville, as they currently sit with a 5-0 record.

Wins in those games will start to make believers of more people on the outside, but Nagy sees the faith within his team at Halas Hall and elsewhere, especially on Sunday.

“This culture here right now; I wish y’all could have been on that plane with us, flying home last night, man, we were rocking and rolling,” said Nagy. “We’re so fired up right now, it’s a great feeling, it’s pretty cool.”