LAKE FOREST – For the first time in his coaching career, he’s the man who is running the whole show.

Matt Eberflus has been a position coach and a coordinator during his time in college and professional football, but that changes in 2022 as he takes over as Bears’ head coach for Matt Nagy.

He’s the top guy on the field at Halas Hall as a healthy amount of the players take the field at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for voluntary mini-camp as the Bears’ offseason gets underway.

“It’s been great,” said Eberflus on Tuesday. “Because I had a chance to go visit with every position today. That’s really good. I got my eyes on a few guys that I want to look at and see what their skillsets are. So I got a chance to do that.

“But it’s enjoyable, I really like it. I got a chance to talk to each of the coaches, not only on the field but also get in every position room, talk to those guys, and visit with them, and see how they coach. That’s been enjoyable.”

Having to know everything that’s going on with the team is a change for Eberflus, who spent the last four years as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, and has always served under a head coach since beginning his coaching career at Toledo in 1992. These three days are the continued introduction of the former assistant coach to the head job, which will require changes as he goes through his first season.

Eberflus believes the team has been receptive to his attempts to set a tone for what the Bears want under his regime as head coach.

“I feel it’s been really receptive by the whole team,” said Eberflus of his style. “What we’re teaching and what we’re telling them, it’s winning football. It’s the rudiments of the game, it’s about blocking and tackling, it’s about doing the simple things better than anybody else does.

“They’ve been good.”

What leads him to believe this was the natural follow-up question at his news conference on Tuesday on Tuesday.

“I would just say that today is a great example. There was great execution out there for the first day,” said Eberflus. “A lot of times you’ll see other things that don’t show that, like snaps that are dropped, guys jumping offsides, and defensively guys missing heir assignments.

“I saw really good execution today and that’s a tribute to them paying attention to what we’re trying to do, offense, defense, and kicking.”

It’s something Eberflus will try to duplicate as he continues to mold into a head coach in the National Football League.