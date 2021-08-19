Masks will be required for fans while indoors at Soldier Field for Saturday’s Bears-Bills game

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears fans react to a play and celebrate during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With Chicago’s mask mandate going into effect on Friday, that means some changes for fans who will be attending the Bears-Bills preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field.

Per guidance from the CDC, the Chicago Department of Public Health will require people to wear masks in public indoor settings, including areas @SoldierField effective this Friday.



Details.

Unlike their first contest against the Dolphins last week, fans will be required to wear masks while in public indoor settings at the stadium on Saturday.

Per the Bears, those areas include the United Club, Miller Lite Midway, Pro Shop, North Garage, bathrooms, elevators, and enclosed hallways.

When fans are in open concourse areas or sitting at their seats, masks will be optional. Spectators who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 are recommended to wear masks.

This will be just the second time that fans have been at Soldier Field for a Bears game since the end of the 2019 regular season. Last Saturday was the first time there were spectators in the venue since December 22, 2019 and there were no restrictions when it came to masking.