Many in the Bears’ organization, NFL pay tribute to the late Gale Sayers

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 20: Hall of Fame Chicago Bears Dick Butkus (L) and Gale Sayers chat on the sidelines before a game between the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Steelers 17-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When someone of his prominence passes away, it’s a loss felt well beyond the team to which he played.

That’s the case for legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, who died at the age of 77 on Wednesday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer’s legacy is being remembered here in the Windy City along with the entire country as the honor one of the most dynamic players in the history of professional football.

It is with great sadness the Chicago Bears mourn the loss of Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. Sayers amplified what it meant to be a Chicago Bear both on and off the field. He was regarded as an extraordinary teammate, leader, husband and father. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/cK8kS9ru8b — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 23, 2020

“Football fans know well Gale’s many accomplishments on the field: a rare combination of speed and power as the game’s most electrifying runner, a dangerous kick returner, his comeback from a serious knee injury to lead the league in rushing, and becoming the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Bears Chairman George McCaskey. “People who weren’t even football fans came to know Gale through the TV movie “Brian’s Song,” about his friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo. Fifty years later, the movie’s message that brotherhood and love needn’t be defined by skin color, still resonates.

“Coach Halas said it best, when presenting Gale for induction at the Hall of Fame: ‘His like will never be seen again.'”

A player always closely linked to Sayers is linebacker Dick Butkus, who was drafted one spot ahead of Sayers in the 1965 NFL Draft. He also reacted to the news of the running back’s passing through a statement released by the team.

“Will miss a great friend who helped me become the player I became because after practicing and scrimmaging against Gale I knew I could play against anybody,” said Butkus “We lost one of the best Bears ever and more importantly we lost a great person.”

A number of former members of the Bears also sent their condolences on social media.

Rest in heaven to Mr. Sayers #40

When I was drafted in 2008 he was our guide in Canton when we got to visit the HOF. Amazing inspiration before starting a career. Thanks for setting the standard for @ChicagoBears RB’s. You’ll be missed but always remembered. — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) September 23, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of the great #galesayers one of the greatest @bears ever …RIP Gale Sayers! — Kevin Butler (@Therealbutthead) September 23, 2020

“Rest In Heaven” Mr. Sayers! Your legacy and footprint on the game of football will last forever! #🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oDaWTzzvcH — Jason McKie (@Jmack37) September 23, 2020

I am saddened by the passing of Gayle Sayers. As a @ChicagoBear I was blessed to know 2 of the most iconic RB's in the history of the NFL. Football has lost not only a #HOF but a great person, businessman and philanthropist. #RestInPeace #KansasComet — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) September 23, 2020

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders also paid tribute on Twitter.

A sad day as the world has lost a special person. Someone I was lucky enough to call a friend. Sending my prayers to @Kansas_Comet family and the @ChicagoBears organization. I will miss you Gale — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 23, 2020

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the passing of Sayers.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has released this statement after the death of Bears legend Gale Sayers. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ts6BYY79HD — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 23, 2020

Kansas University also paid tribute to Sayers, who is the best player in the history of the Jayhawks’ program. He was a two-time All-American in Lawrence, three-time All-Big Eight selection, and had his No. 48 retired.

Rest in peace to the 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭, Gale Sayers.



One of the best and most impactful the game has ever seen.



1943-2020 pic.twitter.com/OniG0vFJgr — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 23, 2020