Many in the Bears’ organization, NFL pay tribute to the late Gale Sayers

CHICAGO – When someone of his prominence passes away, it’s a loss felt well beyond the team to which he played.
That’s the case for legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, who died at the age of 77 on Wednesday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer’s legacy is being remembered here in the Windy City along with the entire country as the honor one of the most dynamic players in the history of professional football.
“Football fans know well Gale’s many accomplishments on the field: a rare combination of speed and power as the game’s most electrifying runner, a dangerous kick returner, his comeback from a serious knee injury to lead the league in rushing, and becoming the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Bears Chairman George McCaskey. “People who weren’t even football fans came to know Gale through the TV movie “Brian’s Song,” about his friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo. Fifty years later, the movie’s message that brotherhood and love needn’t be defined by skin color, still resonates.
“Coach Halas said it best, when presenting Gale for induction at the Hall of Fame: ‘His like will never be seen again.'”
A player always closely linked to Sayers is linebacker Dick Butkus, who was drafted one spot ahead of Sayers in the 1965 NFL Draft. He also reacted to the news of the running back’s passing through a statement released by the team.
“Will miss a great friend who helped me become the player I became because after practicing and scrimmaging against Gale I knew I could play against anybody,” said Butkus “We lost one of the best Bears ever and more importantly we lost a great person.”
A number of former members of the Bears also sent their condolences on social media.
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders also paid tribute on Twitter.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the passing of Sayers.
Kansas University also paid tribute to Sayers, who is the best player in the history of the Jayhawks’ program. He was a two-time All-American in Lawrence, three-time All-Big Eight selection, and had his No. 48 retired.