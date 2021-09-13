Making his Bears’ debut is a dream come true for Justin Fields

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – On the fourth play, the debut was made, and it was probably too late for many who root for the Bears.

That’s when Justin Fields made his NFL regular season debut in the Bears’ opener against the Rams on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. For the record, his first play was a pass to his right to receiver Marquise Goodwin for a gain of nine on the team’s first drive.

It was second down play that was part of a promising opening drive for the Bears that would end up ending in a tipped interception. Yet it was significant considering the hope that so many have in Fields after the team was able to move up and draft the promising quarterback back in April.

It was for Justin, too.

“I was definitely doing that during the game,” said Fields when asked if he took a moment to look around at SoFi Stadium with the realization he was playing in his first NFL. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is crazy,’ and then at halftime, I was like ‘Yeah, it’s still crazy.'”

All in all, Fields got to see the field for a total of five plays against the Rams in a 34-13 Bears’ loss that opens the 2021 campaign. He completed both pass attempts he had for ten years while rushing once for three yards and a memorable moment in his still very young NFL career.

In the third quarter, he took the snap and then ran to his right on the read option and squeezed his way into the endzone for his first career touchdown. The moment was arguably the highlight of the night for Bears’ fans and would end up being the last for the team as they’d failed to score again, and was part of a memorable moment for Fields.

“It was definitely awesome kinda getting out there, just being on the field,” said Fields. “Earlier today I was thinking, like, I’d never thought I’d be in this position so just me being here was amazing and I’m just grateful for it for sure.”

How long the quarterback’s role remains the same is to be seen, as the Bears won’t move away from Andy Dalton as the starter as they approach their second game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field Sunday. That’s not going to bother Fields at the moment, who has constantly said that he’s on board with the team’s plan at quarterback.

Reflecting on the journey to get to this spot was top of mind for Fields as he just got on the field for the first time.

“When I was a kid, I was kind of a realist, so I never really thought I’d just have the talent growing up and making it to the NFL,” said Fields. “So it’s just crazy seeing myself here, and seeing God working, just me being here in this moment.”

Many hope he’ll have a few more chances to make moments over the next few months.