CHICAGO – It might be brutally cold and the winds will be whipping, but fans who brave the elements at Soldier Field will have a performance waiting for them midway through the game.

On Thursday morning, the Bears announced that Chicago native Lupe Fiasco will perform at halftime of their game against the Bills at Soldier Field, which is expected to be one of the coldest games at the venue in a decade.

“So I better see Chicago out there. We’re gonna rock it out,” he said in the short video posted to social media by the Bears on Thursday.

Born in Chicago in 1982, Lupe Fiasco is an accomplished rapper, singer, and record producer. He’s been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards, winning Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2008 for his single ‘Daydreamin’ with Jill Scott.

It’s not the first time that Lupe Fiasco has performed at a Chicago sports event, having done so at halftime of the Bulls-Warriors game at the United Center on March 2, 2017.

His performance is going to come on a very chilly day at Soldier Field which could be one of the coldest for the Bears since they started playing at the venue in 1971.

The high temperature at kickoff is forecast to be 9 degrees, which would be the first time that team has started a game under 10 degrees since December 9, 2013, when they faced the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Wind will be a significant factor for the players and fans since it’s expected to produce wind chills of minus 10 to minus 15 degrees. The Bears enter the contest on a seven-game losing streak while the Bills come to Chicago tie for the best record in the AFC.