Luke Getsy, former Packers QB coach, hired as Bears offensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that Luke Getsy has been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Getsy began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the University of Akron in 2007. He began his NFL coaching career as the offensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2014.
Getsy spent the last three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Packers, serving as the passing game coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons as well.
The full background of Getsy’s coaching career can be seen below.
|Year
|Location
|Position
|2007-08
|University of Akron
|Graduate Assistant
|2009
|West Virginia Wesleyan College
|Offensive Coordinator
|2010
|University of Pittsburgh
|Offensive Graduate Assistant
|2011-12
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania
|Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
|2013
|Western Michigan University
|Wide Receivers
|2014-15
|Green Bay Packers
|Offensive Quality Control
|2016-17
|Green Bay Packers
|Wide Receivers
|2018
|Mississippi State University
|Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
|2019
|Green Bay Packers
|Quarterbacks
|2020-21
|Green Bay Packers
|Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
|2022-Present
|Chicago Bears
|Offensive Coordinator