Luke Getsy, former Packers QB coach, hired as Bears offensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that Luke Getsy has been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Getsy began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the University of Akron in 2007. He began his NFL coaching career as the offensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2014.

Getsy spent the last three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Packers, serving as the passing game coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons as well.

The full background of Getsy’s coaching career can be seen below.

Year Location Position 2007-08 University of Akron Graduate Assistant 2009 West Virginia Wesleyan College Offensive Coordinator 2010 University of Pittsburgh Offensive Graduate Assistant 2011-12 Indiana University of Pennsylvania Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 2013 Western Michigan University Wide Receivers 2014-15 Green Bay Packers Offensive Quality Control 2016-17 Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers 2018 Mississippi State University Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers 2019 Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks 2020-21 Green Bay Packers Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks 2022-Present Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator