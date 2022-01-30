Luke Getsy, former Packers QB coach, hired as Bears offensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that Luke Getsy has been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Getsy began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the University of Akron in 2007. He began his NFL coaching career as the offensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2014.

Getsy spent the last three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Packers, serving as the passing game coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons as well.

YearLocationPosition
2007-08University of AkronGraduate Assistant
2009West Virginia Wesleyan CollegeOffensive Coordinator
2010University of PittsburghOffensive Graduate Assistant
2011-12Indiana University of PennsylvaniaOffensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2013Western Michigan UniversityWide Receivers
2014-15Green Bay PackersOffensive Quality Control
2016-17Green Bay PackersWide Receivers
2018Mississippi State UniversityOffensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2019Green Bay PackersQuarterbacks
2020-21Green Bay PackersPassing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2022-PresentChicago BearsOffensive Coordinator

