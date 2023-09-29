LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Of all the members of the Bears who have been taking some heavy criticism in the midst of a bad start, no one is doing so as much as the team’s offensive coordinator.

But despite a rough three games, Luke Getsy is far from losing faith in his unit or his quarterback Justin Fields, which he made clear on Thursday.

“We’re in the process of building something special,” said Getsy when asked how he’s prevented frustration during a difficult start. “It’s Week 3 going to Week 4 and we’re going to find a way to attack Denver in a completely different way than we did Kansas City. That’s the week-to-week challenge that you have.

“There’s different schemes, there’s different mentalities of coordinators that you’re playing against. Like Coach Flus (Matt Eberflus) kinda always says, you get 24 hours to enjoy or be sad about whatever the heck happened, and you move on, that’s part of our business.

“It’s a 17-week process, not a three-week process.”

That’s been harder for some on the outside to take as the team has endured a very difficult offensive start to the season. Lacking consistent production on the ground or through the air, the Bears are 29th in yardage (250) and 27th in points scored (15.7) per game in the NFL.

Against the Chiefs, they were only able to get on the scoreboard in the second half, with 100 of their 203 total yards coming on the final two drives when the game was already out of reach.

Justin Fields has taken the brunt of the criticism as he’s off to a slow start on the season, completing 58 percent of his passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns compared to four interceptions with just 109 yards rushing.

Like in 2022, when Fields got off to a slow start, Getsy is quick to defend his signal caller.

“Our expectations have always been the same; it’s about him getting better each and every week and making sure he’s mastering what we’re doing, from our perspective, and being a leader of that unit,” said Getsy of Fields. “I think he’s doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of (expletive) right now going on. He’s manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys.

“It’s been good to see him to be able to put it on his shoulders and be the guy that wants to help make this thing get right.”