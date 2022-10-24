CHICAGO – For most likely the final time in the 2022 season, a national audience will see the Bears in action on Monday evening.

That’s when the Bears go on the national stage to face the Patriots in Foxborough at 7:15 PM, a game you can see on WGN-TV, Channel 9. It’s the third time that the team has been under the lights this season, with the previous two contests against the Packers (Week 2) and Commanders (Week 6) ending in losses.

Struggle wasn’t unexpected for the Bears this year with a new coaching staff, new schemes, and a lot of new players. That’s begun to show up over the last few weeks as inconsistent play has led to four-straight losses and many questions about the team moving forward.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation joined both “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” to discuss what he’s seen out of the Bears so far this season. You can watch his entire conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.