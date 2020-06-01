Ledarius Mack looks to create his own legacy with the Bears

LAKE FOREST – Brothers playing together on a team at the same time in the NFL is pretty rare, but the Bears have the shot to see that happen in 2020.

Ledarius Mack, brother of All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, was signed as an undrafted free agent this past April. The linebacker carved out his own legacy at the University of Buffalo, just like Khalil did, and now he’s trying to create his own with the Bears.

Lauren Magiera talked with Ledarius about joining his brother on the Bears and how much of an impact he’s made on his life. You can watch that story in the video above.