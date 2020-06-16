Las Vegas will host the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: (L-R) An exterior view shows Luxor Hotel and Casino, Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the under construction Allegiant Stadium on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – It’s a new NFL city that was hoping to start things off big in their first year. But COVID-19 forced their first showcase of 2020 to go virtual.

Las Vegas was set to host a glitzy NFL Draft featuring their iconic strip back in April, but the pandemic shut that down, forcing everyone to make their picks at home.

But ahead of their first season as the home of the Raiders, the league gave Las Vegas one of the signature events as soon as they could to make up for it.

The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas.



The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas!



MORE: https://t.co/8SX9iW33gd pic.twitter.com/vwjwvVYiAD — NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020

The 2021 Pro Bowl is headed to Allegiant Stadium on January 31st, and will feature the biggest stars for the game who are not taking place in the following week’s Super Bowl.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” said NFL executive vice president of club business and league event in a statement. “We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years.”

Camping World Stadium was the host of the event from 2017-2020 as the league has tried to shift the game to different sites after holding it at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii from 1980-2009. That venue along with Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla), University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, AZ), Orlando, and now Las Vegas will get their shot to host the game.

The city was also awarded the draft for 2022 after losing this year’s selections due to the pandemic.