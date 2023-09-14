LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A starter in the Bears’ defensive backfield is going to be out of the lineup for the next few weeks.

It makes for a not-so-positive start to Kyler Gordon’s second year with the team.

The Bears have placed starting cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve with a hand injury, knocking him out of the lineup for a least four games.

DB Greg Stroman Jr. Has been elevated to the active roster.

The cornerback was placed on injured reserve on Thursday after suffering a hand injury in the Bears’ loss to the Packers in the season opener on Sunday. This means that Gordon will have to miss a minimum of four weeks before being able to return to the lineup.

He was hurt in the first half of the game and wouldn’t return for the second half of the 38-20 loss to Green Bay. Gordon made one solo tackle and had a pass defended in one half of play.

Due to the injury , defensive back Greg Stroman Jr. was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. He played in two games with the Bears last season, making eight tackles with an interception in the season finale against the Vikings.

A second round pick of the Bears in 2022, the first of the Ryan Poles era, Gordon started 14 games for the Bears in his rookie year. He had three interceptions with six passes defended, making 71 tackles including two for loss with a forced fumble.

Josh Blackwell, who was picked up by the team as a rookie before the start of the 2022 season, is slated to step in for Gordon during his absence. He played in 16 games last season with a start, forcing a fumble with 23 tackles in his rookie season.

Blackwell made one tackle in the loss to the Packers on Sunday.