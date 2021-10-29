Khalil Mack’s out, Matt Nagy might be, but Robert Quinn & Elijah Wilkinson are back for the Bears

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest storylines of Week 8 for the Bears remains COVID-19, as those on or not on the list remained a talking point during a week where the team’s head coach had to be isolated.

Matt Nagy, who revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, remains isolated from the team as they finished up practice at Halas Hall on Friday afternoon. On Friday, the coach said he wouldn’t know if he’d be cleared to coach against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field until a few hours before the game.

“I’ll know on Sunday morning when ‘Dre’ (Bears head athletic trainer Andre Tucker) tells me I’m on or off the list,” said Nagy on Friday.

Should he remain out, it will be Chris Tabor who will serve as the head coach for the Bears during the game, with Bill Lazor running the offense and Sean Desai the defense like usual. Nagy, who wouldn’t reveal if he has been symptomatic since contracting the virus, said he doesn’t know yet where he would watch the game, but is ready in case that scenario plays out.

“I’ve had to do that because that’s definitely something that could happen,” said Nagy.”Really from the time I was put on the COVID protocol, you have to go through all those situations and that’s what I’ve been able to do with the coaching staff.”

While his status is up in the air, Khalil Mack’s is not, as the linebacker has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he continues to deal with a nagging foot injury that’s bothered him for a majority of the season. The Bears have yet to put the outside linebacker on IR, choosing so far only to rest him for this week’s game against San Francisco.

Mack currently leads the Bears with six sacks.

We have activated Robert Quinn & Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/Zx7VAydJRg — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the outside linebacker on the other side of the line will return as Robert Quinn was activated from COVID-19 protocol along with offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson as two starters were able to return Friday.

Quinn has enjoyed a great bounceback year with 5 1/2 sacks but missed the game with the Bucs due to being in the protocol. Wilkinson was filling in as a starter at right tackle for the injured Germain Ifedi, who was placed on IR and on Friday was also placed into the COVID-19 protocol.