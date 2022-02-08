Khalil Mack will be familiar with the Bears’ new defensive line coach Travis Smith

LAKE FOREST – When you’re coming to a new team, it’s a good thing to be familiar with at least a few people around you. That will most certainly be the case for Travis Smith at Halas Hall over the next few months.

He’s joining the Bears’ defensive staff as a defensive line coach under head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Smith arrives in Chicago after spending ten years in the Raiders organization where he moved with the team from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Wondering his connection to the Bears? Think of the team’s All-Pro outside linebacker.

Smith worked with Khalil Mack as he started his career with the Raiders after they drafted him out of Buffalo in the first round of 2014. As a defensive assistant that season, his role for his first three years with the franchise, he aided the outside linebacker’s development into one of the best players in the game.

In 2015 and 2016, Smith served as a defensive quality control coach but switched to outside linebackers for the 2017 campaign. Mack was named to the Pro Bowl every year in Oakland, was a two-time 1st team All-Pro, and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

As Smith transitioned back to defensive quality control coach under Jon Gruden in 2018, Mack was traded away to the Bears. He remained in that position till 2020, when he was moved to assistant defensive line coach and will now take on the lead role at that position with the Bears.

A native of Walnut Creek, California, Smith started his coaching career at Santa Monica (California) Junior College as a tight ends coach while also working with the tight ends in 2010. He’d move onto Colorado in 2011where he was an offensive technical intern before joining the Raiders the next year.