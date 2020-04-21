Khalil Mack donates $350K to COVID-19 relief fund

CHICAGO – Khalil Mack is helping fill the financial gap for local nonprofits investing in initiatives to better serve low-income kids.

According to A Better Chicago, the Bears pro bowl linebacker made a $350,000 donation to the organization’s Emergency Relief Fund, which will provide “critical support to vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I am blessed to be able to assist the community and excited to have others who have stepped up and partnered with me on this,” said Mack. “A Better Chicago is on the ground and satisfying the immediate needs of so many. Let’s not stop here, the effects of COVID are far from over.” “We are so grateful to Khalil Mack and the Bernfield family for this generous contribution, and to Goldman Sachs for bringing forth the opportunity,” said Swanson. “We continue to be inspired and encouraged by the donors who recognize how critical it is for us to come together to support our most vulnerable youth and families. I’m particularly proud that our unique model ensures 100% of every dollar donated goes directly to relief efforts and empowering local nonprofits to serve low-income communities hardest hit by this crisis.”

Any donors or nonprofits interested in A Better Chicago’s mission can head to their website for more information.