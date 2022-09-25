CHICAGO – There are a lot of ups and downs expected for the Bears over the next few months since a healthy amount of the team is playing or coaching with the franchise for the first time.

Nothing supports that thinking more than what’s transpired over the first two weeks for the team in their opening two contests.

There were plenty of positive vibes after a Week 1 win over the 49ers and then a number of negative ones returned when they lost to Green Bay again the following week. The latter has brought out a healthy amount of questions about where the team is going along with plenty of emotions from a fanbase starved for success.

For those reasons, Kenneth Davis of the Under Center podcast on NBC Sports Chicago had plenty discuss during his appearance on “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” on Friday.

Among the many things that were discussed were Justin Fields’ lack of passing attempts in the first two weeks, the run defense, the play of David Montgomery, along with a look ahead to the game against Lovie Smith’s Texans on Sunday.

