CHICAGO – The chances for the Chicago Bears to play their games in the future in a domed stadium have increased this week, and that’s not a problem for the team’s quarterback.

During a recording of the “Pardon My Take” podcast from Barstool Sports, Justin Fields expressed his interest in the team possibly building an indoor venue.

This comes as the team closed on the 326-acre Arlington Park property on Wednesday for $197.2 million with an eye on building a new domed stadium along with an entertainment, commercial, and residential district.

“I hope we just get a dome. I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field. I don’t care if we’re in Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome,” said Fields to podcast hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter in their episode released on Wednesday.

The talk of the dome came up when Fields was asked about getting used to “Bear Weather” as a native of Georgia.

“Yes, it is very difficult to adjust to, especially with the wind,” said Fields when asked about the cold weather in Chicago. “That’s what I found out, that’s what it’s all about is the wind. It can be cold, it can be ten degrees, with no wind, you’re fine. But with that 15-mile-per-hour wind or that 20-mile-per-hour wind, you can’t fight it. It’s tough.”

Fields just completed his second season with the Bears after they selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The quarterback was the starter from the beginning of the 2022 campaign and he showed improvement during the season, especially when it comes to his contributions in the running game.

In 15 games, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards, second-most in NFL history for a quarterback, with an average of 7.1 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. His 178 yards rushing against the Dolphins on November 6 was the most for a quarterback in a regular season game in league history.

Through the air, Fields completed 60 percent of his passes 2.242 yards, and 17 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions.