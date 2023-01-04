LAKE FOREST – As it turns out, the Bears won’t be playing their top quarterback in their season finale on Sunday.

At his news conference on Wednesday morning, head coach Matt Eberflus announced that Justin Fields won’t play against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

This is due to a hip strain that was revealed on an MRI that was done after the quarterback came to Halas Hall on Monday with a sore hip after the loss to the Lions. Eberflus said that Fields wouldn’t be a full strength for the week and the medical staff ruled him out.

This is just the second game the quarterback has missed in the 2022 season as he sat out the Week 12 game against the Jets with injuries to his left shoulder. Nathan Peterman will start the game against the Vikings at noon at Soldier Field.

“It’s not long-term, but he just not able to go full speed,” said Ebeflus of Fields. “I asked him how it was today, he said it’s still real sore.”

Because of that, Fields’ second NFL season has come to an end, one in which he showed flashes of his potential, especially in the running game.

He rushed for 1,143 yards in 15 games, the second-most by a quarterback in a season in NFL history. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry while also scoring eight touchdowns on the ground as his rushing surge brought energy to the offense at times this season.

Fields is still looking for a major breakthrough in the passing game as he threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions while completing 60.4 percent of their passes. Adding to the offense, both on the line and receiver positions, figures to be a priority for general manager Ryan Poles as he builds the team through free agency along with the draft.