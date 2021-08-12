Justin Fields will play well into the second half of the Bears’ preseason opener vs Dolphins

LAKE FOREST, IL – JULY 29: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws the football in action during the Chicago Bears training camp on July 29, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – How much fans will get a chance to see him once the regular season begins on September 12th is still very much to be determined.

Justin Fields will be the backup to Andy Dalton against the Rams that night barring injury or a drastic change in the Bears’ thinking at the quarterback position. How long he stays there depends on a number of factors that will play themselves out over the course of the 17-game regular season.

But one thing fans can be sure of is that they’ll see a lot of Fields in the preseason, and that includes Saturday’s opener against the Dolphins at Soldier Field.

On Thursday Matt Nagy said that the rookie signal caller will start taking snaps in the first half and come out to play after halftime. The coach didn’t rule out Fields even playing into the fourth quarter as he gets his first taste of NFL action.

Over the past two days, Fields has been able to get some of that experience scrimmaging against Miami during joint practices. But gameday is something different, and Nagy knows that, understanding that there’s no substitute for game action.

That topic came up in Nagy’s conversation this week third-straight quarterback Nick Foles, who’ll take over when Fields’ day is done.

“Foles and I were talking yesterday; Nick was talking about his rookie year and how many reps he got as the backup. There’s a rhythm to understanding what you’re getting into,” said Nagy. “Coming out of halftime, for him it’s gonna be coming out to start the game and being on the sideline, then going in, and then getting to halftime, coming back out, and playing with different guys. That’s the other thing with preseason, you’re not always playing with the same guys.

“We need to get as many reps as we can with him.”

No time like the present to get that done.