PHOENIX – It’s been quite a year for the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback, from a switch of the team’s front office and coaching staff to a season where he created a few memorable moments with his running ability.

Yet over the last 12 months of change around him, it appears that Justin Fields has solidified himself as the team’s top signal caller moving forward. That’s something that hasn’t been commonplace for the franchise over the last few decades.

The quarterback’s ability to create problems for opposing defenses with his running ability along with a few game-breaking plays were easily the highlight of a 3-14 Bears season. His 1,143 yards rushing (7.1 per carry average, 8 touchdowns) was the second most in a season for a quarterback in NFL history.

Along the way, he turned a few people who were skeptical about his ability to lead the Bears into believers.

Now Fields is looking ahead to his third year with the Bears which will likely feature a number of new players as general Ryan Poles looks to build up the roster. He’ll do that through free agency with $93 million in cap space and the NFL Draft as the Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick for just the third time in franchise history.

While he waits for that to transpire and trains for his third NFL season, Fields visited Super Bowl LVII radio row this week in Phoenix. That’s where WGN sports anchor Jarrett Payton caught up with the quarterback for a quick chat as his offseason continues.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.