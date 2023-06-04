FRIANT, Calif. – Justin Fields continues to show he is a leader on and off the field for the Chicago Bears.

A few weeks after donating $10,000 to Special Olympics Illinois through his foundation, Fields flew out to Fresno for Jaylon Johnson’s inaugural Grizzly Golf Classic.

“I’ve known Jaylon for two and a half years now. Really just supporting him. I think what he’s doing out here is great for his foundation. I know how much he really cares about it,” noted Fields. “Me being able to support him and his family in doing this is really the biggest reason I came out here.”

“To bring out QB1 and have him be in support of Kevvy’s Vision, at times it can get emotional,” explained Johnson. “I think at the end of the day it’s about keeping his name alive – keeping my friend Kev’Vion’s name going and relevant. People knowing who he is and how he wanted to impact the community in a positive way.”

Kev’Vion Schrubb was Johnson’s best friend. He was shot and killed in August of 2021. Johnson started a non-profit in his honor called Kevvy’s Vision Project a few months later. The goal of the organization is ’empower and motivate underprivileged communities while giving them equal opportunities to succeed.’ The golf outing is just another way for the foundation to raise funds for the cause, helping give back to those in need.