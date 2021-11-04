Justin Fields says he’s vaccinated as he hopes to build on his best game as a Bear

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The 49eres defeated the Bears 33-22. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – There was two simple questions that Justin Fields was asked at his weekly news conference at Halas Hall on Thursday, and you could say one of them was inspired by the Bears’ biggest rival.

Aaron Rodgers’ landing on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday and the fact that he wasn’t vaccinated as many believed has brought the topic back into the conversation in the league. During his session on Thursday, Fields was asked if he is vaccinated.

“Yeah,” was the quarterback’s reply.

COVID-19 has been a concern for the Bears over the last few weeks with head coach Matt Nagy, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, running back Damien Williams, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, and tight end Jimmy Graham among those who missed games due to a positive test.

While that off the field topic was part of Fields’ questions from the media, another one also came up: Was Sunday’s game against the 49ers the best of his young career?

“I had a pretty good game, but yeah, I would say it was my best game,” said Fields when asked that question, and many would agree.

For one, his two scoring plays were his best so far, finding Jesse James for a throwing touchdown on the run in a tight window in the first half then reversing field and dodging tackles on his way to a 22-yard score in the fourth. The last play is arguably the best for the Bears on either side of the ball in the first eight games of the 2021 season.

Fields went over the century mark in rushing yards for the first time, gaining 103 on the ground (10.3 per carry average) while throwing for 175 yards on 19-of-27 passing with the touchdown and a late interception.

“Just completing the ball, being more decisive, stuff like that,” said Fields when asked why he thought it was his best game so far.

Of course, this effort came in a game in which the Bears would lose by 11 and fall to 3-5 on the season as they dropped a third-straight game.

“Just try to control everything I control and put my team in the best position I can for us to win the game,” said Fields when asked about balancing a good performance with a loss. “Sometimes it’s going to come out not the way you wanted to, but you’ve just to got to go back and keep doing the same thing so it comes out your way.”

He’ll have a number of chances to do so in 2021 without having to worry about questions about his vaccination status moving forward.