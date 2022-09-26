CHICAGO – Many times, an athlete’s biggest critic can be his or herself, and that was the case for the player who stood in front of the microphone in the Bears’ interview room on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields helped his team to a victory over the Texans, the second one of the season, but it was another performance that left something to be desired from the quarterback in the passing game.

He knew it, and didn’t mince words when talking with reporters after the 23-20 triumph over Houston.

“Just got to get better. Plain and simple. I think that’s it,” said Fields. “I played straight up, I just played — I don’t want to say the A word, but I played like trash. Really just got to be better.”

It was another frustrating afternoon for the quarterback who couldn’t get any rhythm going over the course of the game through the air. With the running game going strong again – 281 yards and a seven-yard per carry average which he contributed 47 yards – Fields only threw the ball 17 times with just eight passes finding their targets.

Two other passes by Fields found the hands of Jalen Pitre, who got a pair of interceptions on missed throws by quarterback. In the first half, the quarterback was off target on his pass to Cole Kmet as it landed in the hands of the safety who was behind the tight end.

In the third quarter, Fields tried to hit Darnell Mooney over the middle but his pass was overthrown as Pitre snagged his second interception of the day.

The second-year quarterback finished with just eight completions and 106 passing yards, adding to a very slow start through the air. Fields is 23-of-45 for 297 yards and two touchdowns compared to four interceptions with a passer rating of 50.

This has come as he is getting used to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and a host of new receivers that are in Chicago to either prove themselves or get a fresh start to their careers. Only Kmet and Mooney were returners who had consistent time last season.

So how confident is the quarterback at the moment? That was the first question he was asked at his news conference on Sunday.

“Confidence, is normal, I think. I think everybody is — I didn’t play as well as I wanted to. Like I always say, I have high expectations, and just got to play better for my teammates,” said Fields. “Proud of the defense, the way we played, and proud of everybody. Of course, want to play better, but everybody in the locker room fighting for each other.”

Time is still on Fields’ side to get it turned around, but there’s no doubt there’s early frustration with the passing attack. The quarterback’s own words on Sunday serve as proof.