CHICAGO – If you had to ask Bears fans who the most popular member of their team is at the moment, they would probably point to their quarterback.

It appears that many are using their pocketbooks to show that about Justin Fields as well, based on some numbers concerning merchandise sales released by the NFLPA on Friday.

In the NFLPA's Top 50 player merchandise sales list for the 2022 offseason (March 1-May 31), Bears quarterback Justin Fields ranked 25th. Linebacker Khalil Mack, who was with the Bears & Chargers during the time period in which the sales figures were taken, ranked 48th. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qhtdhN6wYz — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 29, 2022

In their Top 50 player sales list, the Bears’ signal caller came in 25th in the league and was the only current Bears player that was featured on their list. The rankings were created based on merchandise sold from March 1st through May 31st of this year.

Khalil Mack, who was traded by the Bears in March to the Los Angeles Chargers, came in 48th on the list.

Considered in this list are the sales for each player in all forms of merchandise, from jerseys to T-Shirts, from bobbleheads to rugs, and even slide sandals. Fields made some waves when it comes to his jersey earlier this year when Lids announced that his No. 1 was the top seller not only in Illinois but also in the State of Wisconsin.

That’s home to the Bears’ longtime rival, the Green Bay Packers.

Fields is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Bears in 2021, doing so under new head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He made 10 starts in the 12 games he played during his rookie year, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns compared to ten interceptions.

The quarterback also rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Here are the Top 5 players in merchandise sales released by the NFLPA on Friday:

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Cooper Kupp, WR, LA Rams Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Aaron Donald, DL, LA Rams