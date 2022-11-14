CHICAGO – These have been some special and very unique weeks for fans of the Chicago Bears, who have waited for decades for a true franchise quarterback.

While he still is developing himself in his second year in the NFL, Justin Fields has shown over the last month that he’s as ready as anyone in recent history to take on that role. Evidence of that came on another Sunday to remember at sunny Soldier Field.

Justin Fields once again made history today:

– 147 rush yards – 11.3 per carry

– Broke own franchise record with 67-yard TD run

– 1st Bears QB w/4-straight games w/TD run in Super Bowl Era (Per Bears PR)

– Most QB rush yards in SB era in 5-game stretch (Per NFL Research)

Justin Fields rushed for 147 yards with an 11.3 per carry average in a 31-30 loss to the Lions, rushing for a pair of touchdowns and throwing for two others. While he did throw a pick-six in the fourth quarter, Fields made up for it with another record scamper for a score in the fourth quarter.

That 67-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears the lead broke the franchise mark for longest quarterback scoring run he set last week against the Dolphins (61 yards).

Here are the other marks that Fields set during his performance against Detroit on Sunday:

First Bears quarterback to have back-to-back 100-yard rushing games (Had 178 vs Dolphins in Week 9). (Bears PR)

Fields’ 325 rushing yards are the most in a two-game span by a quarterback in NFL history. Lamar Jackson had 268 in two games in October 2019. (Bears PR)

His 555 yards rushing in the last five games are the most by a quarterback in that span in NFL history in the Super Bowl era.

Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown of 60 or more yards in back-to-back games. (STATS Research)

Became the first Bears’ quarterback in the Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in four-straight games. (Bears PR)

So far in the 2022 season, Fields has rushed for 709 yards on 104 carries with six touchdowns. He’s also completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

The Bears will face the Falcons on Sunday at Noon in Atlanta, when Fields will try to add another chapter to his historic stretch.