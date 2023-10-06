LAKE FOREST, Ill. — For once, Bears’ fans can feel the joy of a victory in 2023, which has been pretty rare the past month.

What’s even more unusual, and even more exciting, is to see a player at the top of an NFL offensive category. But that’s where Justin Fields sits after five games and a memorable night at FedEx Field.

The Bears’ quarterback now leads the National Football League in touchdown passes with 11 on the 2023 season before play resumes on Sunday. He got to that total thanks to four touchdown throws against the Commanders in a 40-20 victory on Thursday evening that snapped the Bears’ 14-game losing streak.

Fields is currently tied with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who host the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday.

Chicago’s third-year quarterback had his second-straight solid game against Washington, going 15-of-29 for 282 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

“I saw poise the entire time. You can see him being comfortable in the pocket, going through his reads, you know, deliver the ball on time,” said head coach Matt Eberflus of Fields’ performance. “But that takes everybody, it takes the receivers being in the right spot, it takes the protection and that’s what I saw.”

Of course, Fields’ efforts were fueled by an incredible performance by D.J. Moore, who registered the second-highest receiving yardage game in Bears’ history against the Commanders. He gained 230 yards on eight catches with three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in the closing minutes to seal the win.

Naturally, Fields gave plenty of praise for his performance to Moore, who is second in the NFL in receiving yardage with 531.

“I mean it makes my job easier. They left him one-on-one for more times than I thought they would tonight. So, when you always have him one-on-one, he’s going to win 95% of the time,” said Fields of Moore. “Just thankful for him to be honest, he makes my job way easier. So yeah, he showed up tonight.

“Eight catches for 230? That’s a crazy stat right there. He definitely did his thing for sure.”

So did Justin, which is something Bears fans had hoped to see for a while.