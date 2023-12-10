CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and the Chicago Bears played their most impressive game of the season, beating the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions 28-13 on Sunday.

Receiver DJ Moore had his first career rushing touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help Chicago (5-8) win for the third time in four games.

The Bears scored 15 points in a span of about seven minutes to break open a game that was tied at 13-all late in the third quarter. They got the payback they were seeking after giving up 17 points over the final 2:59 in a 31-26 loss at Detroit three weeks earlier.

Detroit’s Jared Goff threw two interceptions, lost a fumbled snap and was sacked four times. The Lions (9-4), who looked like a Super Bowl threat not long ago, have lost two of three.

Fields completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards. He also ran for 58 yards, giving him 2,021 in his career and joining Bobby Douglass (2,470) as the only Bears quarterbacks with 2,000 yards rushing.

The Bears grabbed a 19-13 lead with 1:36 left in the third quarter when Fields hit a wide-open Moore deep along the left side for a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-13. The Lions blocked the extra point.

Chicago quickly got the ball back at the Detroit 29 when T.J. Edwards recovered a fumbled snap. Fields scrambled to his right on third down at the 11 and didn’t stop until he crossed the goal line, making it 25-13. His 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Bears’ defense followed with another big play, stopping Jahmyr Gibbs for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the 34. That led to a 28-yard field goal for Cairo Santos.

Moore caught six passes for 68 yards. He scored on a 16-yard rush on the game’s opening drive.

Cole Kmet had five catches for 66 yards for the Bears, who won after a bye week for the first time since a Week 9 win at Green Bay in 2013. They also won their second straight against a division opponent since a 12-game skid.

Goff was 20 of 35 for 161 yards, and Gibbs had 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Former Bear David Montgomery ran for 66 yards on 10 attempts in his first appearance at Soldier Field since signing with the Lions in the offseason. Montgomery played his first four seasons with Chicago.

INJURIES

Lions: CB Kindle Vildor developed cramps during the game.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host Denver on Saturday.

Bears: Visit Cleveland on Dec. 17.

___

AP NFL: apnews.com/hub/nfl