CHICAGO – Over the 2022 NFL season, Justin Fields showed some of the potential that many had hoped for when the Bears selected him in the first round in 2021.

Naturally, that’s made him a little more popular in areas outside of Chicago, and that can be seen when it comes to his jersey sales.

According to Lids, Fields’ jersey was the top-seller in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana during the past season as the Bears’ quarterback appeared to gain some fans in Colts & Packers territory.

Perhaps this isn’t a major surprise to some considering that the signal caller had the best-selling jersey just north of the state line during the 2021 season, but Fields managed to hold that lead for a second-straight year.

Last year, Tom Brady had the top-selling jersey in Indiana, but that honor now belongs to the Bears’ quarterback.

While popular in these three states, Fields couldn’t crack the Top Ten in jersey sales overall, as Dak Prescott of the Cowboys was No. 1 on Lids’ list followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Fields completed his second season in the NFL this past fall, doing so as the team’s No. 1 starter from the beginning of the season, unlike his rookie year of 2021. The quarterback made history with his rushing, gaining a Bears record 1,143 yards in 15 games with a 7.1 per carry average and eight touchdowns.

The season total was the second-highest in NFL history, trailing only LaMar Jackson’s 1,206 yards in 2019.

At the same time, the quarterback continues to develop the passing aspect of his game as he completed 60 percent of his passes 2.242 yards, and 17 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions.