Justin Fields’ jersey is one of the best selling in the NFL

LAKE FOREST, IL – JULY 28: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) handles the football in action during the Chicago Bears training camp on July 28, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – From the moment he was drafted, the buzz about the Bears’ newest quarterback hasn’t stopped.

Fans have been talking about Justin Fields and the ability for him to bring stability to the quarterback position for the long term since the team traded up to get him back in April in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Apparently, they’re showing their faith in the rookie signal caller with their wallets, too.

In the NFL’s quarterly ratings for jerseys sales, Fields was the sixth-highest despite having yet to play a game for the Bears. He was the highest ranked rookie in the Top 50, with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming in eighth.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were the top two selections.

He’s one of two players from the Bears that ended up on the list, with outside linebacker Khalil Mack coming in at No. 45.

Fields is currently the backup quarterback for the Bears behind Andy Dalton, who was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract before the draft