LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears have the same situation at quarterback as they prepare for the Chargers as they did for the Raiders.

But Justin Fields isn’t the only player on the Bears who is unlikely to play in Los Angeles on Sunday.

On Monday, Matt Eberflus confirmed that the starting quarterback is once again doubtful for the game at SoFi Stadium as he continues to deal with a thumb injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the Vikings.

That would put rookie Tyson Bagent in line to start his second consecutive game after leading the Bears to a win over Las Vegas on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Eberflus didn’t offer much in terms of an update on the actual injury for Fields, other than to say he continues to work with trainers. As of now, there are no plans to put the third-year quarterback on injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four games.

While Fields still has a shot to play against the Chargers on Sunday, even if remote, starting guard Nate Davis has already been ruled out for a second-straight game by Eberflus.

He’s dealing with an ankle injury suffered against the Vikings in Week 6 and is “week-to-week” according to the head coach. Like Fields, there are no plans at the moment to place Davis on injured reserve.

Eberflus did have some good news concerning running back Roschon Johnson, who missed the last two games after going into concussion protocol. He says that rookie has one more “hurdle” to clear but has a good chance to practice on Wednesday.

That would aid the Bears’ running back depth as Khalil Herbert remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury.