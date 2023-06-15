LAKE FOREST — The very limited summer offseason for the Bears’ quarterback has begun, and it will include a very unique trip.

Yet this travel to Europe won’t just be for rest and relaxation for Justin Fields, who is heading overseas for an activity involving football.

The third-year quarterback will be going to France to take part in the “QB Takeover Football Camp” on Sunday in Antony at the U.S. Metropolitaine Des Transports Paris. It’s being run by Flexwork Sports and will feature quarterback trainer Quincy Avery.

Fields will be joined by Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love and Cleveland Browns starter Deshaun Watson. He along with the rest of the Bears completed their final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday at Halas Hall and he plans to leave for France on Friday night.

“It’s gonna be my first time in Europe, so I’m definitely excited about that,” said Fields when asked about the trip to the camp. “Jordan Love’s going to be out there, Deshaun Watson, so guys I usually work with in the offseason a pretty good amount. They’re going to be out there.

“So we’re just gonna host a little football camp and I’m just excited to be out there and go teach some kids overseas some American football.”

This will be part of a bit of a break for Fields from football between the Bears’ activities this spring and training camp, which is expected to start in late July at Halas Hall. After two offseasons of change, the quarterback has a few more stabilizing things in place as he begins his third season.

Unlike 2022, Fields won’t have to learn a new offense again as coordinator Luke Getsy’s system is in place for a second season. Along with a few returners from 2022, the offense got a few additions on the line along with big-play receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers.

The Bears open the preseason Saturday, August 12 against the Titans at Soldier Field and the regular season against the Packers at home on Sunday, September 10.