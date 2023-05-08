COLUMBUS, OH — It was a big day for the Bears quarterback – and it had nothing to do with his exploits on the football field.

Justin Fields returned to Ohio State University on Sunday to receive his bachelor’s degree in consumer and family financial services from the school. He continued work towards his degree after declaring for the NFL Draft in January 2021.

He took part in the ceremony that was held at Ohio Stadium, where the quarterback enjoyed two outstanding seasons with the Buckeyes and was one of the best players in college football.

Ohio State football’s Twitter account posted pictures of Fields with his diploma after the graduation ceremony. Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren, who was the president of the Big Ten when the quarterback played for the Buckeyes, was also in Columbus for the festivities as well.

A native of Kennesaw, Georgia, Fields started his college career at Georgia in 2018 before transferring to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, was a second-team All-American in 2019, and the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football award winner in 2020.

Fields led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff semifinals in his first year with the Buckeyes in 2019 and the national championship game in 2020, where they lost to Alabama. In April 2021, the Bears traded with the Giants to move up to the 11th spot of the NFL Draft to select Fields.

In 27 games with the Bears including 25 starts, Fields has thrown for 4,112 yards with 24 touchdowns compared to 21 interceptions. The quarterback’s has also rushed for 1,563 yards with a per carry average of 6.7, which included a Bears-record 1,143 yards in 2022. That amount was also the second-most in the history of the NFL, only behind Lamar Jackson’s of 1,206 in 2019.