LAKE FOREST – While he certainly wasn’t ranting or raving at the microphone at Soldier Field after the loss to the Commanders on October 13, the frustration for the Bears’ quarterback was clear.

“I’m tired of being almost there. Tired of being just this close. Feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long now,” said Fields after a 12-7 loss to Washington where the offense’s final play fell inches short of the winning score.

It was the most vocal frustration that the second-year quarterback had expressed since he joined the team ahead of the 2021 season. Yet Fields was insistent on Thursday at his news conference ahead of the Patriots game on Monday Night Football that the feeling after a loss wasn’t any different that night.

“I have the same frustration after every loss,” said Fields when asked how he gets past that frustration like he had after the Commanders game. “I don’t like losing. I’ve told you guys that a couple of times. It’s just seeing where you can get better and seeing where you can improve. Watching the film, of course, it hurts.

“Just seeing where you can get better at, what I can do better as a quarterback, and just trying to get better each and every day.”

So how does he feel like he’s doing now six weeks into the 2022 season? Fields gave his own self-assessment on Thursday.

“That I can play better,” said the quarterback when asked how he would evaluate himself so far. “I’m always going to be like that. Like I said, I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. Like I said, I can get better at everything, regarding quarterback play.”

Fields is completing 58.4 percent of his passes through six games for 869 yards with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 282 yards (5.2 per carry) with a score.

The second-year quarterback is 2-4 this season and 4-12 as a starter in the NFL, a dramatic departure from his 20-2 record at Ohio State as a starter in the 2019 and 2020 season. Just like his play itself, dealing with the defeats all comes down to improvement.

“You’ve just got to work harder,” said Fields. “That’s the only think I know how to do. Just keep going.”