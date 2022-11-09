LAKE FOREST – After arguably the best game of his still very young professional career, Justin Fields received an NFL honor on Wednesday morning.

After a record-breaking performance on Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IEaGI2r3RV — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 9, 2022

The Bears quarterback was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week thanks to his performance against the Dolphins which broke a few franchise records and one for the NFL.

It’s the first player of the week honor for Fields in his career as he becomes the first on the Bears to with that award on the offensive side of the ball since Mitchell Trubisky did so in Week 10 of the 2018 season.

Fields broke the NFL record for most rushing yardage by a quarterback in a regular season game against Miami as he gained 178 yards on 15 carries. That broke Michael Vick’s mark of 173 yards that he set as a member of the Falcons against the Vikings on December 1, 2002.

He fell just short of breaking the overall record for quarterback rushing yards in a game, which is held by Colin Kaepernick. As a member of the 49ers, he had 181 yards in an NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Packers on January 12, 2013.

Along with his rushing yardages, Fields’ three touchdown passes made him the first in the NFL since at least 1950 to have that many scoring throws and at least 150 rushing yards.

In his effort against the Dolphins, Fields set a number of Bears’ quarterback rushing records:

Most Rush Yards in a Game – Fields 178 – Previously held by Bobby Douglass – 127 Yards vs Raiders in Oakland – December 17, 1972

Longest Run From Scrimmage – Fields 61 – Previously held by Vince Evans – 58-yards vs Oilers at Soldier Field- November 16, 1980

Longest Touchdown Run – Fields 61 – Previously held by Bobby Douglass – 57-yards vs Browns in Cleveland – October 15, 1972