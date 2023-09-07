LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears’ top quarterback has a major endorsement deal as he gets ready for his third season in the National Football League.

On Thursday, Reebok announced a new partnership with Justin Fields ahead of the season opener against the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. As of Thursday, they’ve posted a number of products in a section designated for the signal caller on their website.

It comes as the Boston-based company looks to break back into team sports a the end of 2023, looking to increase the number of athletes endorsing its products along with its presence in major leagues.

“Reebok holds an incredible legacy in the sports world that has always inspired me,” said Fields in a news release from Reebok. “Not only have they launched iconic offerings with legends like Allen Iverson and Shaq that shaped sports culture in the ‘90’s, but they also have the attitude and energy to reshape the future of Sport once again. I’m excited to join Reebok and help kick off this next great chapter.”

Fields will be featured in a number of digital and social media content from Reebok in the coming months in what they say “highlights the partnership’s energy and breadth from fitness to lifestyle.” He’ll front the advertising campaign for the release of the company’s “FloatZig 1” running shoes.

As part of the endorsement, Reebok and Fields will take part in a few community initiatives now and in the future. The company helped with the quarterback’s youth camp in Chicago by donating apparel along with a pledge to continue helping it grow in the years to come. Fields will also work with Reebok’s “Human Rights Now!” platform moving forward.

“As a brand with such a unique and rich heritage in sports, we’re thrilled to be returning to our roots, and embark upon a long-term strategy that will have us reclaim our rightful place in the sports world once again,” said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky in a news release. “Justin’s authenticity, high energy and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us. He exemplifies who we are and how Reebok will show up in Sport culture in the years to come – bold and unapologetic.”

A first round draft pick of the Bears in 2021, Fields will once again be the team’s top quarterback this season as he looks to improve on an encouraging 2022 campaign. In 15 games he rushed for a team-record 1,143, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, with eight touchdowns. Fields passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions, completing 60.4 percent of his throws.