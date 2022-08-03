LAKE FOREST – This is not an uncommon thing for the Bears, long before their current coaching staff and players were doing work at Halas Hall.

A number of teams in recent and distant history of the team have had a new offense to try to run under a new coordinator or head coach in hopes of bringing the team success on that side of the ball. The 2022 Bears are the latest to undertake this challenge, and that includes quarterback Justin Fields.

Introduced in the offseason program by new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the team is now working to take the next steps in this scheme in hopes of bringing a much-needed charge to the Bears’ offense.

“I think we’re progressing every day,” said Fields when asked about where he feels the offense is in the new scheme so far. “We’re not where we want to be at, for sure.”

That means some good moments in practice and some bad ones, which have been observed over the last week by coaches and fans as preparations continue for the 2022 season. Fields knows a lot about working through frustration and learning something new, having done so in his rookie year of 2021.

Perhaps that’s why the signal caller, who has enjoyed success in high school and his days at Ohio State, has developed the mindset to navigate the highs and lows that come with implementing a new scheme.

“It’s tough because you want to know everything right now, you want to be successful at everything right now, so it’s really just knowing that there’s going to be mistakes, knowing that you’re going to have to learn, and just making sure you’re don’t make the same mistake twice. I think that’s one big thing,” said Fields. “There’s going to be failures, but just learning from plays that you maybe mess up on, learning from that, and, of course, not doing it again.”

So how does he handle a bad day in camp, which can happen from time to time as the defense and offense trade blows during sessions? Fields says he reflects on something he learned from the 12 games he played during his rookie season to prevent mistakes from multiplying or piling up.

“I mean, it’s gonna come,” said Fields of frustration and a desire to execute well on every play. “My competitive nature, I think everybody on the offensive side of the ball’s competitive nature, you’re gonna want to be successful every day. You want to have a successful play every play but you’ve also got to know when to take your wins and losses.

“I think that’s one thing I need to do a better job of this year is when the play’s not there, throw the ball away or check it down.”

Fields will try to have more of the players where he doesn’t have to do that as often in 2022, but until then, he’s ready for the challenges that come with a new offense.