LAKE FOREST – The status of the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback who has enjoyed the best stretch of his young career over the last month is still up in the air after an injury late in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

During his news conference on Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said that Justin Fields is “day-to-day” with the left shoulder injury he suffered on the first play of the Bears’ final drive Sunday in a 27-24 loss in Atlanta.

“We’ve got time, we’ll see where it is, and go from there,” said Eberflus, pointing out that the team won’t release their first injury report until after their first practice for the game against the Jets on Wednesday.

Fields injured his shoulder when he was tackled on a run by Falcons defensive back Dee Alford. After being looked at by athletic trainers, the quarterback went back into the game and had another quarterback run up the middle on the next play.

On Monday, Eberflus said that was a mistake as the play was intended to be a halfback draw to David Montgomery.

On third down, Fields’ pass intended for the running back was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins and Atlanta ran out the clock to preserve the victory.

“I was hurting but it was the last drive of the game. I was just trying to be there for my teammates and fight through the pain,” said Fields on Sunday when asked about playing through the pain after the shoulder injury.

Fields finished 14-of-21 passing for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 85 yards on 18 carries with a score.

The loss to the Falcons on Sunday drops the Bears to 3-8 as they now get ready to face the Jets on Sunday at Noon at Met Life Stadium.