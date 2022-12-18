LAKE FOREST – One of the last major storylines for the Bears in a 2022 season features their No. 1 quarterback and the history he has the opportunity to make.

Two are in front of Justin Fields as he prepares for this Sunday’s game with the Eagles at Soldier Field, with the first being some history with the Bears’ organization.

With 905 yards on the season, Fields needs 64 yards rushing to break the franchise record for quarterback rushing yardage in a season. That’s currently held by Bobby Douglass, who rushed for 968 yards during the 1972 season.

With 95 yards rushing, Fields would become just the third quarterback in the history of the NFL to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Right now only two players have been able to do so, with Michael Vick being the first with the Falcons in 2006 as he rushed for 1,039 yards. Current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has done so twice, setting the NFL record for a signal caller with 1,206 yards rushing in 2019 then getting 1,005 yards in 2020.

Before the Week 15 game against the Eagles, Fields’ 905 yards rushing is already the sixth-highest total in NFL history, behind Douglass’ 968 in 1972 and Randall Cunningham’s 942 with Philadelphia in 1990.

The Eagles are 17th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 118.3 yards on the ground per game as they come to Soldier Field with an NFL-best 12-1 record.

So far this season, Fields has rushed for 64 or more yards six times in 2022, the amount needed to break the Bears’ single-season quarterback rushing record. He’s done so in six of the last seven starts he’s made for the team.

Fields has rushed for over 95 yards (the amount needed to get to 1,000) twice the season:

Week 9 vs Dolphins – 178 yards – (NFL regular season record)

Week 10 vs Lions – 147 yards

Larry Hawley has more on Fields in this week’s edition of the “Monster’s Mash” video notebook from “The 9-Yard Line” in the video above.