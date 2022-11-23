LAKE FOREST – After two days of waiting, Matt Eberflus had an update on quarterback Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury.

On Wednesday, the Bears head coach said that the quarterback has been cleared to practice as the team begins work ahead of their game against the Jets on Sunday at Met Life Stadium.

Eberflus said that Fields remains “day-to-day” with the injury he suffered late in the game against the Falcons and would be limited if the team was going through a full practice on Wednesday. The head coach led off his news conference by saying the team would only have a walkthrough to start the week at Halas Hall.

Fields is not a candidate to go on injured reserve, according to Eberflus on Wednesday, and he would specify what the injury was. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian would start if the starter wouldn’t be able to play against New York on Sunday.

On the final drive of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Fields take tackled by Atlanta’s Dee Alford near the sidelines and landed on his left shoulder. After being looked at for a few minutes by athletic trainers, the quarterback returned to the game for the final two plays.

Fields ran again on second down, which Eberflus said was intended to be a draw for David Montgomery, and then his pass on third down that was intended for the running back was intercepted.

Fields finished 14-of-21 passing for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 85 yards on 18 carries with a score.