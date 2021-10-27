Justin Fields believes the Bears’ offense is close to a ‘breakout game’

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears stands behind center during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Despite having a few difficult games to start his career, especially on Sunday, the rookie quarterback of the Bears has handled himself with veteran poise.

Justin Fields has displayed a calm demeanor both on the field and in his news conferences in both wins and losses, including this week’s 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. It’s a game in which he was heavily pressured, threw a trio of interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles, but there was no hint of frustration after the game nor on Wednesday at his news conference.

For Fields, it’s all about learning from Week 7’s loss to the Bucs just like he did in his first start in Week 3 against the Browns, when he was sacked nine times.

“Just the different plays in the game. You learn from those plays and you make sure they don’t happen again and you learn and make sure you do something different,” said Fields. “Just going through that game, going through that experience, I think my teammates, my coaches, I think all of us learn different things about us, different things about our plays and stuff like that.

“It’s just improving.”

The next chance to do that comes Sunday as he looks to get the Bears over the .500 mark against a struggling San Francisco team. It’s another chance for the offense to right itself as they currently sit 32nd in yards gained and 30th in points scored, yet Fields remains confident something good might be on the horizon.

“I think we’re very close to having a breakout game and all we need to do is put the little plays together, all the positive plays together and come up with multiple ‘TD’ scoring drives,” said Fields. “Like I said, we’re close, we’ve just got to put those plays together, whether it’s cutting those negative plays out and just keeping the drive going.”

That would certainly be welcome since the Bears currently have the worst passing yardage in the league, gaining just 124.4 yards through the air in seven games. The next-lowest team, the Saints, are averaging 51.8 more yards per game, and the Bears also have a league-low three touchdowns through the air.

San Francisco has the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL, surrendering 324 yards per game in their six contests this season, though they are allowing 24.8 points per game.

So why the confidence that a breakthrough is near?

“I can feel it,” said Fields when asked that question.

Anything specific?

“No sir, no sir. Just feel it,” said Fields. “You just have those feelings, you just feel it, it’s coming.”

Certainly Bears’ fans hope that’s the case, along with the rest of the offense.