Justin Fields Bears’ jersey is the top seller in Wisconsin according to Lids

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws the football during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One would think that an NFL jersey that features green and gold colors would be the top seller for any company that produces them in the State of Wisconsin

But that’s not the case for Lids, who this past year saw one for the orange and blue find popularity up north.

On Monday, Lids released their jersey sales for the past season and it revealed that Justin Fields’ No. 1 was their highest seller in Wisconsin along with Illinois. Naturally, it’s a major surprise since a majority of the state roots for the Packers and, according to Lids, Green Bay jerseys were the highest sellers in the state by team.

But it was the Bears’ rookie quarterback that had the top-selling jersey for this past season, one in which the Packers had the best record in the NFC.

The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields played in 12 games his rookie year, throwing for 1,870 yards with seven touchdown passes compared to ten interceptions. He also rushed for 420 yards (5.8 per carry average) with two scores as well.

There were some other surprises in Lids’ list of top-selling jerseys per state, including the one directly to the east of Illinois. Indiana, which is home to the Colts along with a number of Bears’ fans in the northwest part of the state, saw the Buccaneers have the highest-selling number of jerseys.

Tom Brady, who was a major rival for the Colts during his 22-year career, was the top seller in the state as well.