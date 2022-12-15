LAKE FOREST – Whenever there is any sort of health issue with the Bears’ starting quarterback, it always gets the team and fans a little nervous.

But the team and supporters can breathe a little sigh of relief when it comes to Justin Fields, who is looking more like he’s ready to go for the team’s first game after the bye week.

The signal caller was a full participant in practice on Thursday afternoon as the Bears get ready for the Eagles on Sunday. He missed Wednesday’s workout at Halas Hall due to an illness that lingered after the team’s bye week.

With Fields right back into the lineup, it further increases the chance that he’ll make his 13th start of the year at Soldier Field in three days.

While he wouldn’t disclose many details about the quarterback’s illness, head coach Matt Eberflus was optimistic that Fields would be able to start for the Bears on Sunday when he spoke to the media Wednesday.

The second-year quarterback starts a final stretch of the season for the Bears which is arguably the most difficult of any team in the NFL. League-league Philadelphia comes to town Sunday with a 12-1 record with the next-best team, the Bills, due for a Christmas Eve visit to Soldier.

A New Year’s Day game with the Lions on the road will be a test since the NFC North rival has turned things around the last month and are in contention for a Wild Card spot. The finale, which will either be on January 7 or 8, will be against the division-leading Vikings.

In 12 games this season, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,896 yards with 13 touchdowns compared to ten interceptions. He’s rushed for 905 yards on 128 carries (7.1 per attempt) with eight touchdowns.