After signing his first NFL contract, Bears QB Justin Fields heads to Wrigley Field

Justin Fields salutes the fans at the Cubs’ game on June 11th.

CHICAGO – This has been quite a week in what has been quite a few months for the Bears’ 2021 first round draft pick.

Justin Fields has been showered with plenty of praise from fans, his teammates, and coaches after he stepped on the field for OTA workouts a few weeks ago.

On Friday, the quarterback got to hear the cheers from 35,000 fans at Wrigley Field.

Justin Wrigley

🤝

Iconic Chicago Fields pic.twitter.com/inF1J8tcnM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2021

During the Cubs’ game with the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, the first that featured 100 percent capacity since September 22, 2019, Fields got a big ovation from the fans when he was put on the videoboard.

Fields was in attendance to see the Cubs rally from an 8-5 win over the Cardinals on what was a big day for the franchise.

That moment was also a part of a big week for Fields, who made the first major step in his NFL career: Signing his contract.

Fields officially signed his first NFL contract on Friday just after the Bears completed their OTA workout ahead of mandatory veteran mini-camp. The deal is reportedly worth just uner $19 million with an $11 million signing bonus, all which is guaranteed.

Already Fields has moved his way up the Bears’ depth chart to second behind Andy Dalton and ahead of Nick Foles.