Former Bears Long Snapper Patrick Mannelly joined Jarrett Payton on GN Sports. Mannelly had a very good view of Justin Fields preseason debut. JP and Patrick also talked about the dynamic in the locker room with a veteran and a rookie QB.
Mannelly also talked about the Long Snapper of the Year Award, and his line of beer.
JP Talks Bears with Patrick Mannelly
Former Bears Long Snapper Patrick Mannelly joined Jarrett Payton on GN Sports. Mannelly had a very good view of Justin Fields preseason debut. JP and Patrick also talked about the dynamic in the locker room with a veteran and a rookie QB.