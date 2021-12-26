Jon Zaghloul discusses the Bears on ‘The 9-Yard Line’ before the game against the Seahawks

CHICAGO – There isn’t exactly a lot of holiday cheer when it comes to the Bears, who’ve already been eliminated from playoff contention before their Christmas week even began.

Things only got worse during the week when injuries to Justin Field and Andy Dalton have put Nick Foles in as the starter for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. It makes for another difficult situation for a team that’s had nothing but difficulty in 2021.

So many have had their attention focused on the future for a while, and that was the case for this week’s discussion on “The 9-Yard Line” with Jon Zaghloul of SportsTalkChicago.com.

He discussed a number of possibilities for the Bears as they approach an offseason where there will likely be a head coaching change and the very least. Perhaps the team will rethink their front office as well, including general manager Ryan Pace.

You can see Jon discuss those possibilities with Larry Hawley on this week’s edition of the “The 9-Yard Line” in the video above.