CHICAGO – It’s a rare moment for the Bears on Thursday evening, and it’s not just because of their orange helmets.

The team will be in front of a national audience for the second of three times this season unless their turn their fortunes around and get flexed up later in the season. Thursday’s contest against the Commanders gives the nation a shot to see the progress the team is making in their rebuild under first year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Ebeflus.

Joe Lewis of The Barber’s Chair Network and the 79th and Halas Podcast is covering the game against Washington at Soldier Field. Before doing that, he took a few minutes to talk about the team through five games on “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now.

You can watch his full discussion on the season so far in the video above.