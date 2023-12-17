CLEVELAND – The Chicago Bears played inspired football for most of Sunday afternoon, especially on defense, but like they have done so many times under the Matt Eberflus-Luke Getsy regime, the Bears squandered a late lead and lost to the Cleveland Browns, 20-17.

Defensive end Montez Sweat notched 7 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and a tackle-for-loss, bringing his career-high total to 12.5 on the season, Chicago’s defense intercepted Browns quarterback Joe Flacco three times – including a pick six by Tremaine Edmunds – but Justin Fields and Getsy’s offense couldn’t muster enough when they were needed most to help Chicago climb back into the NFC playoff picture.

Fields finished the day 19/40 for 166 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions through the air, and 7 carries for 30 yards on the ground.

Cleveland won the time-of-possession battle, edging the Bears by an even two minutes, 31:00-29:00, while also outgaining the Bears offense 377-246.

Chicago’s running game – fifth in the NFL with 138 rushing yards per contest heading into their matchup against the Browns – mustered just 27 carries for 88 yards (3.3 yards-per-carry).

Elsewhere on the Bears offense, wide receiver DJ Moore had 4 catches for 52 yards, while tight end Cole Kmet had 5 catches for 32 yards and a TD.

Game Recap

The rain started coming down early before the game started and continued for most of the afternoon, leading to sloppy conditions and a slow start for both teams on offense.

There were seven consecutive punts by both teams to open up the game before Eddie Jackson took a Joe Flacco interception back inside the Browns’ five-yard line to give the Bears a prime opportunity to score.

After three plays and four penalties pinballed Chicago and Cleveland back and forth inside the five, Justin Fields eluded a sure sack by spinning away from Myles Garrett before rolling out left to find Cole Kmet in the back right corner of the endzone for six, which gave the Bears their first lead of the afternoon, 7-0, with 10:54 to go in the second quarter.

Flacco redeemed himself on the following drive for the Browns though, leading a 12-play, 84-yard drive where he went 7-8 for 80 yards and the game-tying score, a 2-yard toss to tight end David Njoku at the 3:48 mark in the second quarter.

With under a minute to go in the half, Cleveland downed Chicago inside their own 10, but a 22-yard run by Roschon Johnson and a 20-yard catch by DJ Moore brought a last-minute drive by the Bears to past midfield, where they opted against a 47-yard field goal for a hail mary attempt, which ended in an interception by the Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to conclude the half.

Chicago’s offense sputtered taking the kick after halftime, but the defense bailed them out on Cleveland’s first play of their first drive of the second half.

Tremaine Edmunds intercepted a deflection off the hands of Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 14-7 lead.

After Chicago’s defense forced another punt, Cairo Santos hit a 41-yard field goal on the Bears’ next offensive possession to extend their lead to 17-7 with 7:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Both offenses went quiet for the remainder of the third, as Tyrique Stevenson intercepted Flacco at the Bears’ 1-yard line after Trent Taylor muffed his second punt of the day and gave the ball back to Cleveland at the Bears’ 20.

Chicago then came up short on a Justin Fields-designed run on 4th and 1 on the opening play of the fourth quarter, turning over the ball on downs.

The Flacco-Browns roller coaster took an upward turn though, as Flacco hit Marquise Goodwin for his longest pass of the day, a 57-yard bomb, and Cleveland narrowed the Bears lead, 17-10, after Dustin Hopkins nailed a 33-yard field goal with a little more than 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

After three straight punts, two from the Bears and one from the Browns, Flacco struck again, as he found Amari Cooper for a 51-yard touchdown up the right sideline that tied the game, 17-17, with 3:08 to go.

Fields and the Bears offense had two opportunities to tie or take the lead in the last 3 minutes of the game, but as they have done so many times over the last two years, they couldn’t muster a game-winning drive.

In their first opportunity, Khalil Herbert was stuffed for a five-yard loss on first down, Fields tossed a pair of incompletions on second and third down, and Chicago only burned 1:08 off the clock before giving the ball back to Cleveland at the two-minute warning.

Flacco found Njoku twice, once for 31 yards and another time for 34 yards, to drive the Browns into field goal range, where Dustin Hopkins hit his NFL-leading 32 field goal of the year, a 33-yarder, to help the Browns take their first lead of the ball game with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Fields found Tyler Scott, who tip-toed up the right sideline for 30 yards to get the Bears to Cleveland’s 45-yard line with 25 seconds remaining.

Chicago burned the remainder of their timeouts preserving clock on the Browns’ last drive, and they couldn’t advance the ball inside of Cairo Santos’ field goal range so, they were left with a desperation Hail Mary as time expired.

Fields heaved the ball into the endzone with double 0’s on the clock and the ball was batted into the lap of Darnell Mooney, who lost possession and kicked the ball into the arms of Cleveland’s D’Anthony Bell for a game-ending interception.

With the loss, the Bears fall to 5-9 on the year. Chicago travels home next week to face the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field.