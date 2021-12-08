Jimmy Graham named Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

LAKE FOREST – It’s one of the NFL’s prestigious honors given to a player who does what he can to aid the community as a whole while bearing the name of the greatest player to ever wear the Bears’ uniform.
For a second-straight year, the Bears’ nominee for the Walter Payton Award is a tight end.
Jimmy Graham has been nominated to the league’s Man of the Year award named after the Bears’ legendary running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member.
The Payton Award salutes players who make significant contributions to their community off the field. Established in 1970, the winner of the award gets to make a $250,000 contribution to the player’s charity of choice, while the nominees get to make a $40,000 donation to an organization.
Graham was also the Bears’ nominee in the 2020 season.