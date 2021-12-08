Jimmy Graham named Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Tight end Jimmy Graham #80 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s one of the NFL’s prestigious honors given to a player who does what he can to aid the community as a whole while bearing the name of the greatest player to ever wear the Bears’ uniform.

For a second-straight year, the Bears’ nominee for the Walter Payton Award is a tight end.

For the second year in a row, @TheJimmyGraham is our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. @Nationwide | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/5if41kN5hE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 7, 2021

Jimmy Graham has been nominated to the league’s Man of the Year award named after the Bears’ legendary running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member.

The Payton Award salutes players who make significant contributions to their community off the field. Established in 1970, the winner of the award gets to make a $250,000 contribution to the player’s charity of choice, while the nominees get to make a $40,000 donation to an organization.

