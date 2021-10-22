Jimmy Graham becomes the latest Bears’ player to be placed on the COVID-19 list

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Tight end Jimmy Graham #80 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Over the past week, the Bears have seen both their coaching staff and their roster affected by COVID-19.

Ahead of their game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, another player has found his way onto the virus reserve list.

Coach Nagy announced that Jimmy Graham has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 22, 2021

During his news conference on Friday at Halas Hall, head coach Matt Nagy announced that tight end Jimmy Graham has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay. Because of this, he won’t play for the Bears against the Buccaneers.

He’s the second player this week to be placed on the list, joining outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who tested positive for the virus earlier in the week. His status for the game along with running back Damien Williams, who tested positive last week, is still unknown as Nagy would only say that they are each are on the list.

Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey also was placed in the COVID protocol last week and missed the game against the Packers.

For a player who is vaccinated and tests positive in the NFL in 2021, he would need to test negative twice, 24 hours apart to play that week. If unvaccinated, he would have to isolate for ten days then would return if asymptomatic.

In his second year with the Bears, Graham hasn’t been nearly as much of a factor in the offense as he was a season ago. So far he’s caught only one pass in the opening game against the Rams while being targeted just three times, but none coming in the last three games.

In 2020, Graham caught 50 passes for 465 yards and eight touchdowns.