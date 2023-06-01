LAKE FOREST — One of the most talked about players not at Halas Hall at the moment for the Bears’ voluntary offseason training activities talked about why he’s been absent on Thursday.

Jaylon Johnson also made it clear he won’t be away for long.

“I’m going to be there for sure next week,” said the fourth-year cornerback on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” show on ESPN Radio on Thursday.

Many were eager to know why Johnson, who is one of the best young players on the team, hasn’t been in Lake Forest to work out with his teammates. This also comes as the cornerback is coming up on the final year of his contract that he signed after the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2020.

Matt Eberflus offered few details other than to say that the hand injury that landed him on IR late in the 2022 season was healed.

Johnson provided more clarity on his absence during the interview on ESPN Radio on Thursday.

“I know I had a lot of things off the field going on. I have my daughter in Fresno, California where I’m from and where she resides at,” said Johnson. “I don’t get too much time during the season to get with her. For me, the offseason is a lot of time for her, to make that up for family, and I’m a big family guy for sure. Being a young dad, just trying to be present in my daughter’s life. So I take a lot of pride in that.

“Then also I have a lot of things going on off the field. I know last year, I was the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the Bears and I continue that, I continue to live that. That’s who I am and I have a lot of things and events that I’m doing currently in my community back here in Fresno.

“Just being a part of the church, donating, just trying to create different opportunities and different fundraisers for non-profits, and different things like that. So I have a lot of business to attend to in my hometown in Fresno.”

Johnson has started all 39 games that he’s played in during his three years in the NFL, holding down on of the cornerback spots during his time with the Bears. In those contests, he’s got 31 passes defended with two forced fumbles and an interception to go along with 125 tackles.

During the 2022 season, Johnson started 11 games as he dealt with a quad and then hand injury. He finished with sevent passes defended with a force fumble along with 35 tackles.